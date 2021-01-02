Barsele Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) traded down 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. 10,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 7,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Barsele Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRSLF)

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

