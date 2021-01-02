BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €73.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.38 ($73.38).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €64.72 ($76.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.89. BASF SE has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €68.49 ($80.58).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

