BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (B5A.F) (ETR:B5A) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (B5A.F) (ETR:B5A) traded up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €10.68 ($12.56) and last traded at €10.52 ($12.38). 15,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 71,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.36 ($12.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of $198.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12.

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (B5A.F) Company Profile (ETR:B5A)

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

