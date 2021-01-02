Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $27.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.08.

A number of research firms have commented on BHC. BidaskClub upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 58.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,867 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.