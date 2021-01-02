Baz Token (BAZT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $284.00

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Baz Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Baz Token has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. Baz Token has a total market cap of $12,549.13 and approximately $284.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Baz Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00028716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00123326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.83 or 0.00537068 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00148282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00288984 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00047531 BTC.

Baz Token Profile

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 tokens. The official message board for Baz Token is medium.com/@Baztoken . Baz Token’s official website is baztoken.io

Baz Token Token Trading

Baz Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baz Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baz Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baz Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baz Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baz Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.