Beer Money (BEER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,441.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $454,220.01 and $26,441.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00040040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00297807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $582.70 or 0.01983273 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.