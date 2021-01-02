Beetle Coin (BEET) One Day Volume Hits $2,340.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 45.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $199,841.55 and $2,340.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $20.33 and $24.68.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $50.98, $24.68, $20.33, $51.55, $5.60, $32.15, $10.39, $24.43, $13.77, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

