Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) Trading Up 3.6%

Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €52.00 ($61.18) and last traded at €51.70 ($60.82). Approximately 44,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €49.90 ($58.71).

Several research analysts recently commented on BFSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

