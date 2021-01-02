Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $41.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

