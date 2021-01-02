Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Berkshire Bancorp stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. Berkshire Bancorp has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.72.
About Berkshire Bancorp
Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.