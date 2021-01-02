BidaskClub Downgrades BOX (NYSE:BOX) to Hold

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

BOX opened at $18.05 on Thursday. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.35.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BOX by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after purchasing an additional 679,377 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in BOX by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 714,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 534,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

