BidaskClub Downgrades Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to Sell

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in Energy Transfer by 96.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,451,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270,161 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,411,000 after buying an additional 3,335,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after buying an additional 9,540,047 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,620,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,417,000 after buying an additional 411,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 63.6% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,914,000 after buying an additional 8,596,830 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.