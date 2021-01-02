BidaskClub Downgrades Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to Sell

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.82.
Shares of NYSE ET opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in Energy Transfer by 96.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,451,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270,161 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,411,000 after buying an additional 3,335,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after buying an additional 9,540,047 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,620,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,417,000 after buying an additional 411,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 63.6% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,914,000 after buying an additional 8,596,830 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
