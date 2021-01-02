BidaskClub Downgrades KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) to Hold

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

