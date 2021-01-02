BidaskClub Downgrades NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Sell

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,860.60.

NVR stock opened at $4,079.86 on Thursday. NVR has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,530.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,939.82. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $56.11 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total value of $3,553,008.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,932,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in NVR by 75.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in NVR by 400.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $151,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

