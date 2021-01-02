BidaskClub Downgrades Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. Personalis has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $81,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,932.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,418 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the second quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Personalis during the second quarter worth $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Personalis by 607.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Personalis during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 7.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

