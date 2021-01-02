BidaskClub Lowers Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Sell

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $370.44 million, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Allot Communications by 41.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications during the second quarter worth about $3,255,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Allot Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.