BidaskClub Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Hold

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $85.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $88.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $17,313,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.2% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 825,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,683,000 after buying an additional 300,250 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,797,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.