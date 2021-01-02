BidaskClub Lowers Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.39.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

