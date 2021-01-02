BidaskClub Lowers Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.39.
Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.
In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
