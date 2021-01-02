BidaskClub Lowers Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

NCBS stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $669.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.78. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $159,126.28. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $139,393.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,751. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 528.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

