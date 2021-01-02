BidaskClub Lowers Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of PACB opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 1.70. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,587,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,332,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after acquiring an additional 91,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $3,275,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

