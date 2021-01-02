BidaskClub Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SunPower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group cut shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Shares of SPWR opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,282.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 1,368.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

