BidaskClub Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RUN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Simmons started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Sunrun from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Sunrun from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.40.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun stock opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,931.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $99,712,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $3,589,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,591,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,211,383.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,318,667 shares of company stock worth $513,788,623. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 63.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.