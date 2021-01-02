BidaskClub Lowers TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.25.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

NYSE:TNET opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $117,515.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,688.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $821,473.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,735,309.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,065 shares of company stock worth $9,689,216. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TriNet Group by 482.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.