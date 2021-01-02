BidaskClub Lowers TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.25.
NYSE:TNET opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.70.
In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $117,515.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,688.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $821,473.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,735,309.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,065 shares of company stock worth $9,689,216. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TriNet Group by 482.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.
