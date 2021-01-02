BidaskClub Upgrades Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to “Buy”

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.77.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,096 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 131,322 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Denison Mines by 25,269.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 564,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 562,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 654,135 shares during the last quarter.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

