BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $63.62

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.62 and last traded at $64.28, with a volume of 8147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent Bellm sold 160,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $10,584,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,627,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,101,777.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 212,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $13,966,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,165,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

