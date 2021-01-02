BitCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $153,612.41 (BITC)

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. BitCash has a total market cap of $153,612.41 and $47,088.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. During the last week, BitCash has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00028763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00115382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00036910 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00161534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00500920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007214 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00049800 BTC.

BitCash Profile

BitCash is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@BitCash . The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com . The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitCash

BitCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

