Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.0969 on Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $62.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.