Bitcoin Classic Price Hits $0.0179 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $10,713.13 and approximately $86,898.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00276698 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00026231 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009589 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 369.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001300 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

