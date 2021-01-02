Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Cap Reaches $28,166.49

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $28,166.49 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00193057 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00028307 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

