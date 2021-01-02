BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Market Cap Tops $19,009.04

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 29.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $19,009.04 and $8,551.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00029599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00124015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00535838 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00149111 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00286666 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047414 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

