Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.84 or 0.00276129 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026109 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

