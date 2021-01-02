Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.74

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.74, with a volume of 19866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.77 million and a PE ratio of -37.26.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$41.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.