Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of BLKB opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 122.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $83.70.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

