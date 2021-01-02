BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.97

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $14.47. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 91,762 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.
In other news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,839. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYJ)
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
