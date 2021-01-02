BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $805.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as high as $722.42 and last traded at $721.54, with a volume of 355905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $708.94.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.17.
In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $696.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.20. The company has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
