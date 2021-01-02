BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $805.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as high as $722.42 and last traded at $721.54, with a volume of 355905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $708.94.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.17.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,803,000 after acquiring an additional 148,192 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $696.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.20. The company has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

