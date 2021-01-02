BlitzPredict Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $233,370.86 and approximately $178.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001391 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00016330 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 77.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,228,375 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlitzPredict Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars.

