BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Trading Up 0.1%

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.21 and last traded at $56.20. Approximately 5,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 59,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.16.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.15% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

