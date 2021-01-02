BOOM Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $5,880.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00028471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00120060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00520939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00144356 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00277917 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018652 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003281 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM's total supply is 971,266,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,236,019 tokens. BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

