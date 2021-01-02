BoutsPro Trading Up 39.7% This Week (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 34% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar. BoutsPro has a market cap of $66,031.49 and $104,279.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00037939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00267018 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $608.51 or 0.01905203 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

