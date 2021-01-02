Boxer Capital, Llc Acquires 100,000 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $1,746,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Boxer Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $5,118,000.00.

Shares of ODT opened at $19.20 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $739.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Odonate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

