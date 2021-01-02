Bread Reaches Market Cap of $5.24 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Bread token can now be purchased for about $0.0591 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $348,222.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

