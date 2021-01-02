Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,606,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,835 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 7,696.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 732,471 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BRF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,746,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 502,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BRF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,424,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138,354 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRFS opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRFS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Santander downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

