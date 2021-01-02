BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $53.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.11. 436,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,805. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 10,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $420,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,214,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,774,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $1,357,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,059. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 325.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 39.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 22,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 99.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

