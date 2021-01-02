Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $139.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $544,110.00. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 8,058 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,374,694.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,784,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,108 shares of company stock worth $8,720,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.