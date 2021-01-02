BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Declares $0.32 Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th.

BSA opened at $25.20 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $25.84.

