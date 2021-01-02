Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $774.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post $774.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $819.81 million and the lowest is $742.38 million. Brinker International posted sales of $847.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on EAT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.74.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

