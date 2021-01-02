British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after buying an additional 1,722,591 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,042,000 after buying an additional 549,672 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,523,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,758,000 after purchasing an additional 422,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

