Brokerages Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Post $1.06 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.07. Nordson posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.95. The stock had a trading volume of 190,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,229. Nordson has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.24 and its 200-day moving average is $195.90.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

