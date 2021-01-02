Brokerages Anticipate Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.67 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

RGP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Resources Connection stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $407.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.09. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

