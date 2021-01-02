Brokerages Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce sales of $376.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $376.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.34 million. Conn’s reported sales of $412.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CONN. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conn’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $151,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at $717,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,549,000 after purchasing an additional 184,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Conn’s by 88.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 441,120 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 660.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 137.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 239,854 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.61.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.